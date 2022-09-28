Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management trimmed its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,587 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $8,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 69,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 793,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,465,000 after purchasing an additional 11,174 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.75. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

