GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $55.88

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $55.88 and last traded at $57.50, with a volume of 1963 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.00.

GNNDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oddo Bhf raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 326.00 to 303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on GN Store Nord A/S from 295.00 to 265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.00.

GN Store Nord A/S Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.78.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

