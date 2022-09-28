Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.68

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.68 and last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 15737 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cowen lifted their price target on Gogo to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gogo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.40.

Gogo Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average of $17.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gogo

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $97.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.26 million. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 74.01%. Research analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 41.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the first quarter worth $73,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the first quarter worth $76,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the second quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

