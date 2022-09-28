Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) is Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 956,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises 1.6% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $26,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSIE. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GSIE opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $36.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average of $29.47.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.