GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Trading Down 6.1%

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2022

Shares of GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDGGet Rating) traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.77. 566,371 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 501,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of GoldMining from $6.25 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GoldMining in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

GoldMining Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $118.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in GoldMining by 11.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 791,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 81,225 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in GoldMining in the first quarter valued at $354,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in GoldMining in the first quarter valued at $329,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in GoldMining by 930.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 180,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 163,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in GoldMining in the first quarter valued at $235,000. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoldMining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.