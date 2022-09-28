GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG – Get Rating) traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.77. 566,371 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 501,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of GoldMining from $6.25 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GoldMining in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.
The firm has a market capitalization of $118.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17.
GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil.
