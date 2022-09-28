GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG – Get Rating) traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.77. 566,371 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 501,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of GoldMining from $6.25 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GoldMining in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

GoldMining Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $118.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GoldMining Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in GoldMining by 11.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 791,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 81,225 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in GoldMining in the first quarter valued at $354,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in GoldMining in the first quarter valued at $329,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in GoldMining by 930.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 180,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 163,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in GoldMining in the first quarter valued at $235,000. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil.

