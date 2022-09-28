Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.75

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Good Energy Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of GOOD traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 240 ($2.90). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,574. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 250.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 256.92. Good Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 218.90 ($2.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 365 ($4.41). The firm has a market capitalization of £40.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,884.62.

Get Good Energy Group alerts:

About Good Energy Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

Receive News & Ratings for Good Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.