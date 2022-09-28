Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.75

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Good Energy Group Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of GOOD traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 240 ($2.90). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,574. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 250.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 256.92. Good Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 218.90 ($2.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 365 ($4.41). The firm has a market capitalization of £40.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,884.62.
About Good Energy Group
