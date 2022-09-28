Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) Short Interest Update

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 604,500 shares, a growth of 349.1% from the August 31st total of 134,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gores Holdings VII

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSEV. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,268,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in Gores Holdings VII by 368.9% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,821,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,526 shares during the period. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth $9,200,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,820,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,612,000 after buying an additional 747,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,433,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after buying an additional 625,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings VII Stock Performance

Shares of Gores Holdings VII stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.83. 100,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,837. Gores Holdings VII has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $9.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81.

