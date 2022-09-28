GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Raises Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 41,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 10,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.9% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $62.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $78.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.53.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

