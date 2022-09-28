GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Trims Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,840,000 after purchasing an additional 113,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,944,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,097,000 after purchasing an additional 54,910 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 698.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 12,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,772 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 360,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,085,000 after purchasing an additional 64,350 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $12,473,794.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $2,992,509.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,522.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $12,473,794.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,004 shares of company stock valued at $28,916,462 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 2.5 %

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $149.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.66. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.40 and a 12 month high of $185.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

