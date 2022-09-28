Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 128.8% from the August 31st total of 10,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Great Elm Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GEG stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 16,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,579. The stock has a market cap of $59.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Great Elm Group has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.63.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.07 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Matthew A. Drapkin acquired 26,256 shares of Great Elm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $51,986.88. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,663,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,840.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Great Elm Group news, Director Jason W. Reese bought 92,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $183,696.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,922,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,795,090.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew A. Drapkin acquired 26,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $51,986.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,663,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,840.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 331,474 shares of company stock valued at $665,644. Insiders own 38.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEG. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Great Elm Group by 41.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 49.0% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 298,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 98,000 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Elm Group Company Profile

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

