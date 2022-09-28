Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $61.00

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.00 and last traded at $60.84, with a volume of 8657 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.62.

Greene County Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $517.93 million, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.72.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.13 million for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 37.03%.

Greene County Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Greene County Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Greene County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.02%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Greene County Bancorp by 135.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Greene County Bancorp by 8,562.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 319.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $41,000.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

