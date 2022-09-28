Griffin Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,011 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABNB. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $174.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.56.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $106.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a PE ratio of 58.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.06.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $222,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 263,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,493,300.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $222,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 263,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,493,300.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.98, for a total value of $106,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,321.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 833,644 shares of company stock valued at $95,196,464 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

