Griffin Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Pulse Biosciences worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLSE. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 263.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 91,367 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 25.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 820,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 39,645 shares during the last quarter. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLSE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group lowered Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Pulse Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ PLSE opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. Pulse Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 186.19% and a negative net margin of 2,866.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

