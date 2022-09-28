Griffin Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 54,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 419,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,334,000 after acquiring an additional 18,036 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at $2,939,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at $577,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 139.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $41.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.64.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($3.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($4.24). Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 44.04%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.91 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearway Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

