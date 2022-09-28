Griffin Asset Management Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,462.4% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 44,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 41,825 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,376,000 after acquiring an additional 85,368 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $715,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEE opened at $81.08 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $159.30 billion, a PE ratio of 61.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.77%.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

