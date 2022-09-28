Griffin Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on IIPR. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

IIPR stock opened at $89.37 on Wednesday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.47 and a 1 year high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 55.21 and a current ratio of 55.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.44). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.07% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold purchased 1,000 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.22 per share, with a total value of $94,220.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 212,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,003,659.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Stories

