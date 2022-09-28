Grin Price Tops $0.0633 on Major Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 28th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $5.38 million and $83,674.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0633 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,400.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00021531 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.17 or 0.00274115 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00141671 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.89 or 0.00757282 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $113.15 or 0.00583338 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.03 or 0.00582524 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000893 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 84,962,483 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.