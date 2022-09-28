Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg Sells 5,049 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 5,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $177,977.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GO stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,285,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,972. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.07.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 578,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,368,000 after acquiring an additional 56,361 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after acquiring an additional 13,117 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $678,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $937,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

