Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Short Interest Up 365.6% in September

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,565,000 shares, an increase of 365.6% from the August 31st total of 1,195,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 109.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bradesco Corretora lowered Grupo México from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Get Grupo México alerts:

Grupo México Stock Up 0.6 %

Grupo México stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,392. Grupo México has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $6.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51.

About Grupo México

Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, freight transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, Transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.