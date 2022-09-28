GSTechnologies (LON:GST) Shares Down 1.3%

GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.13 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.17 ($0.01). Approximately 2,234,098 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 6,930,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.19 ($0.01).

GSTechnologies Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £18.49 million and a PE ratio of -11.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.32.

GSTechnologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSTechnologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure solutions in worldwide. It engages in the supply, design, engineering, installation, and maintenance of structured cabling systems, network equipment, power and precision air-conditioner systems, access control and surveillance systems, smart monitoring and control systems, and information display systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GSTechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSTechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.