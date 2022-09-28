Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Saturday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Guaranty Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Guaranty Bancshares has a payout ratio of 25.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares to earn $3.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

Guaranty Bancshares Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of GNTY stock opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $33.78 and a 52-week high of $44.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:GNTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 30.53% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James cut Guaranty Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard W. Baker purchased 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.45 per share, for a total transaction of $165,256.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 569,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,620,205.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard W. Baker bought 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.45 per share, with a total value of $165,256.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 569,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,620,205.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $371,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,670.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 8,917 shares of company stock worth $307,370 and sold 30,000 shares worth $1,103,220. 26.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after acquiring an additional 13,821 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 64.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 18,550 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 102.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 9,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 7.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guaranty Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Read More

