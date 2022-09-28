Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.65

Shares of Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.65 and traded as high as $3.97. Gulf Island Fabrication shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 13,790 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gulf Island Fabrication from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get Gulf Island Fabrication alerts:

Gulf Island Fabrication Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication ( NASDAQ:GIFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 4.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIFI. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 36.1% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 63,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 16,736 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication by 100.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 114,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 57,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 716,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 21,070 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gulf Island Fabrication

(Get Rating)

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.