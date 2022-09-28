Gunma Bank Ltd. Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Gunma Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth $126,494,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 56,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after buying an additional 11,228 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:SPHQ traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.96. 112,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,046. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $39.86 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.51.

