Gunma Bank Ltd. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Gunma Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 120,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,000. Gunma Bank Ltd. owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 33.1% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 525,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after buying an additional 130,677 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,489,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,738,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 222.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 749,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,821,000 after buying an additional 517,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWA traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.22. The stock had a trading volume of 431,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,999. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.30. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1-year low of $19.49 and a 1-year high of $27.16.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

