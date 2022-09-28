Gunma Bank Ltd. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Gunma Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

VIG traded up $2.52 on Wednesday, hitting $139.39. 213,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,865. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.42 and a 200-day moving average of $151.80. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $136.05 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

