Gunma Bank Ltd. Purchases New Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Gunma Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after acquiring an additional 19,136,345 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,622,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,241,000 after acquiring an additional 14,910,489 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 127.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,378,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 138.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,769,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259,544 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.91. The company had a trading volume of 314,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,223. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $42.69 and a 52 week high of $57.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.46.
About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
