Gunma Bank Ltd. Raises Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Gunma Bank Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

ICF traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $53.52. The company had a trading volume of 211,526 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.68.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

