H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.13-$4.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -. H.B. Fuller also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.15-$1.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FUL traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,115. H.B. Fuller has a 12-month low of $57.36 and a 12-month high of $81.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.61.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.11 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 21.29%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FUL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered H.B. Fuller from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In other news, Director Trangsrud Teresa J. Rasmussen purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.20 per share, with a total value of $58,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $356,362.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,416.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Trangsrud Teresa J. Rasmussen purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.20 per share, with a total value of $58,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUL. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,396,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

