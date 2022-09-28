H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Stock Price Down 2.3%

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.07 and last traded at $34.81. 9,342 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,174,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.62.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC dropped their target price on H World Group from $52.20 to $46.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Benchmark dropped their target price on H World Group from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H World Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.97.
H World Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.09 and a beta of 1.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On H World Group
H World Group Company Profile
H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on H World Group (HTHT)
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.