H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Stock Price Down 2.3%

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.07 and last traded at $34.81. 9,342 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,174,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.62.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC dropped their target price on H World Group from $52.20 to $46.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Benchmark dropped their target price on H World Group from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H World Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.97.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.09 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 115.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,879,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,599,000 after buying an additional 1,006,835 shares during the period. Serenity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of H World Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,682,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 13.8% during the first quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 5,152,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,992,000 after buying an additional 623,538 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 445.4% during the second quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 628,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,946,000 after buying an additional 513,258 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,918,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,326,000 after buying an additional 479,917 shares during the period. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

