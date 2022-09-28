Hacken Token (HAI) Price Hits $0.0145

Hacken Token (HAI) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Hacken Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0145 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hacken Token has a total market cap of $14.07 million and $631,106.00 worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00010935 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00157573 BTC.

Hacken Token Coin Profile

Hacken Token’s launch date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 972,122,259 coins and its circulating supply is 498,431,098 coins. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub. The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai. The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub.

Buying and Selling Hacken Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof.Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hacken Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hacken Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

