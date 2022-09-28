Harvest Investment Services LLC Increases Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 6.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 66,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 49.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 36.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,799,000 after acquiring an additional 160,075 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ONEOK by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,630,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,435,000 after acquiring an additional 102,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $445,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.64.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $50.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.98. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business’s revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

