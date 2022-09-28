Harvest Investment Services LLC Invests $271,000 in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Photronics by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 15,631 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Photronics by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 40,859 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Photronics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 71,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Photronics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,048,000. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC increased its position in Photronics by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 115,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 31,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Photronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $25.81. The company has a market cap of $902.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Photronics had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $219.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,561.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

