Harvest Investment Services LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ring Energy by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder William R. Kruse acquired 507,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $1,354,261.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,446,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,903,351.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ring Energy Price Performance

Separately, Roth Capital lowered shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of REI stock opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $287.28 million, a PE ratio of -73.31 and a beta of 2.13. Ring Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $5.09.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $84.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 million. Ring Energy had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Ring Energy Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 77.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,882 net developed acres and 1,406 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,437 net developed acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 13,662 net developed acres and 11,993 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Stories

