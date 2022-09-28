Harvest Investment Services LLC Takes Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,815,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $113.32 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.55 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The firm has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.22.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.29%.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,583.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,583.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,022,682.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.75.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

