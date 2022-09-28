Harvey Investment Co. LLC Lowers Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,090,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,169,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,771,000 after acquiring an additional 718,396 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,310,000 after acquiring an additional 485,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,369,000 after acquiring an additional 463,926 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,595,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,243,000 after acquiring an additional 437,235 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of AMETEK stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,604. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $148.07. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.02.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AME. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on AMETEK to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

