Harvey Investment Co. LLC Sells 30,540 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC reduced its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 30,540 shares during the period. Sensata Technologies makes up 2.1% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned about 0.23% of Sensata Technologies worth $15,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,769,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $496,784,000 after buying an additional 451,562 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 15.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,493,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $228,500,000 after purchasing an additional 599,615 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,306,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $218,981,000 after purchasing an additional 123,526 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,888,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,736,000 after acquiring an additional 451,725 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,704,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $137,546,000 after acquiring an additional 134,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ST. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of ST stock traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $38.26. 24,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,174. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $36.94 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.91.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.55%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

