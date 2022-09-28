Harvey Investment Co. LLC Sells 450 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $6,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after acquiring an additional 462,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,435,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,441,000 after purchasing an additional 65,272 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,458,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,390,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,048,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,878,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,460,000 after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Argus downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.2 %

MKC stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.58. 9,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.36. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $74.18 and a 1-year high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.