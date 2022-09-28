Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $68.66

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $68.66 and last traded at $68.91, with a volume of 4101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on HAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp downgraded Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.82.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.47.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 72.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 115.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 139.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.