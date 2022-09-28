Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Short Interest Up 99.3% in September

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a growth of 99.3% from the August 31st total of 13,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 17,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Trading Down 2.0 %

HWBK traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.85. 4,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,793. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average is $25.53. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $27.46.

Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Hawthorn Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HWBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 16.75%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

