HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA) Short Interest Update

HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the August 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HCM Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

HCMA traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.11. 100,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,290. HCM Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in HCM Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $3,514,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCM Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,985,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in HCM Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,012,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in HCM Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in HCM Acquisition by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,326,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,323,000 after purchasing an additional 481,500 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCM Acquisition

HCM Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

