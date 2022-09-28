Head-To-Head Analysis: BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) versus TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO)

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) and TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares BlackSky Technology and TROOPS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackSky Technology -181.25% -54.22% -29.59% TROOPS N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BlackSky Technology and TROOPS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackSky Technology $34.08 million 5.47 -$245.64 million N/A N/A TROOPS $3.68 million 29.26 -$8.41 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

TROOPS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BlackSky Technology.

BlackSky Technology has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TROOPS has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BlackSky Technology and TROOPS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackSky Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 TROOPS 0 0 0 0 N/A

BlackSky Technology presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 289.61%. Given BlackSky Technology’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe BlackSky Technology is more favorable than TROOPS.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.3% of BlackSky Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of TROOPS shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of BlackSky Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TROOPS beats BlackSky Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Technology Inc. provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds. Its products are used in government defense and intelligence; commercial, construction, and industrial; and catastrophe, climate, and environment applications. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

About TROOPS

TROOPS, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money lending business in Hong Kong and Australia. The company provides mortgage, personal, and corporate loans. It also develops, operates, and manages an online financial marketplace that connects financial institutions and users through its mobile application, which offers financial technology solutions, including application programming interface (API) services. In addition, the company provides SaaS and app development, project-based and API consulting, and maintenance and support services. Further, it invests in real properties; and offers property leasing and management services. The company was formerly known as SGOCO Group, Ltd. and changed its name to TROOPS, Inc. in November 2021. TROOPS, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong.

