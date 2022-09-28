Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCARW) Short Interest Update

Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCARW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the August 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of HCARW stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. 26,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,302. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06. Healthcare Services Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.80.

Get Healthcare Services Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Services Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition stock. Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCARW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.