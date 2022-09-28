Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.42

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 349237 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HL. StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $5.25 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.86.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.0063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -15.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $441,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,891,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,537 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,178,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 242.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 948,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 671,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 290.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,683,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457,912 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

