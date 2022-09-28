HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Short Interest Up 623.5% in September

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, an increase of 623.5% from the August 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on HDELY shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of HeidelbergCement from €70.00 ($71.43) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. HSBC cut shares of HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on HeidelbergCement from €56.00 ($57.14) to €47.00 ($47.96) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on HeidelbergCement from €64.00 ($65.31) to €69.00 ($70.41) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement from €44.00 ($44.90) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HeidelbergCement has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.92.

Shares of HDELY traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $7.79. The stock had a trading volume of 482,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,652. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average of $10.45.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

