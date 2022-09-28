Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,596 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,694,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,044,975,000 after purchasing an additional 117,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Texas Instruments Price Performance

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $161.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a market cap of $147.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

