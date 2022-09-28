Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 389,196 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) by 121.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 708,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,196 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $8,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 81,900 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 183,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MUC opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.17. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $16.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

