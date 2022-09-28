Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after buying an additional 12,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 99,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,802,000 after buying an additional 69,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.8 %

ISRG opened at $186.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.63. The company has a market capitalization of $66.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.94 and a 52 week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.