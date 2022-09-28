Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $4.16 Million Position in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,309 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of Carlyle Secured Lending worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlyle Secured Lending

In other news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan purchased 2,975 shares of Carlyle Secured Lending stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,542.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,255 shares in the company, valued at $933,146.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Performance

CGBD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average is $13.91. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $14.96. The company has a market cap of $643.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.62.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 65.03% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $35.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s payout ratio is 64.65%.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

Further Reading

