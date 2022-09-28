Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $6.24 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.3% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $996,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 50.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $378.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $451.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $475.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 416.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $367.71 and a 52 week high of $707.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total value of $65,365.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,561.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total transaction of $65,365.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,561.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,922 shares of company stock valued at $15,146,557. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

