Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $773,229,000. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in Moderna by 61.6% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,144 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Moderna by 108.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 26.2% in the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,601,000 after buying an additional 1,314,766 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,029,000 after buying an additional 1,010,462 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $124.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.61 and a 12 month high of $403.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Argus cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.08.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $28,480.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $5,728,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,044,786.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $28,480.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 638,048 shares of company stock worth $99,753,342 over the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

